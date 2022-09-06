In the cabinet meet that was held for the first time in Kokrajhar today, the Assam government has decided to set up a District Police Accountability Commission. "In the previous assembly session, we had presented a bill on police accountability commission. Like in our previous assembly session, we made promises to bring in changes in the police laws by tabling the Bill of State Police Accountability Commission, this time we are formulating to present the bill on District Police Accountability Commission in the upcoming assembly session," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Under the District Police Accountability Commission, the public will be able to bring into notice or raise issue against the district police if caught unfulfilling its duties. After reviewing the complaints raised by the citizen, suggestions for actions against the police officer will be recommended by the Commission as per law.

An important decision with respect to Bodo language has been undertaken by the state government. “Currently the Bodo language usage in academics is allowed upto class 10. That is all Bodo schools taught in Bodo medium upto class 10. In today’s cabinet the decision has been made to extend the medium of teaching in Bodo language upto class 12. Now all schools whether it be government, or private will be able to teach students in Bodo medium upto class 12.

In a long standing demand as per the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord, 10 colleges in the region to be provincialised by the state government wherein the salaries of the teachers and staff will be provided by the BTR respectively.

For the development of roads and highways in 5 regions under the BTR, the Assam government had approved a goodwill project under which Rs 500 cr was sanctioned last year. Today, the cabinet has announced the start of a new project “Chief Minister's Goodwill project”.

Under this project, BTR will be receiving Rs 250 crore in the first phase, and another Rs 250 crore in the next fiscal year for the development, renovation, maintenance of roads and highways under BTR. "But the only condition is that the road should not be less than 10 kms. Bridges can be less than 10 kms but not roads," said CM Sarma.

With the goodwill project, the cabinet is planning to develop at least 500kms of roadways in BTR.

The Cabinet has also decided to organize a “Chintan Shivir” for the cabinet ministers of Assam government and chief secretaries on 24, 25 and 26 September in Kaziranga. The event will also see the attendance of officials from other states that are progressing successfully in terms of economic, social and political development.