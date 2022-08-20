The Assam Government in its weekly cabinet meeting took major decisions with respect to administrative reforms. Among its list of major decisions, 66 former employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited situated in Nagaon and Cachar districts, will be reengaged in vacant Grade III and IV posts through a Special Recruitment Drive with relaxation in upper age limit.

In another major decision taken by the Assam cabinet, the government has introduced new service rules for land records staff. Various cadres of the land records staff of the existing nomenclature of Mandal/Amin/Patwari will be renamed as Land Records Assistant (LRA), while the Supervisor Kanungo post will be known as Land Records Supervisor (LRS). Additionally, Inspector of Land Recrds will be designated as Land Records Inspector (LRI).

The basic education requirement for the post of Land Records Assistant will be graduate. The promotion pattern for the aforementioned posts will be as follows – LRA to LRS, LRS to LRI, LRI to LRO. Post of LRI and LRO will be gazetted.

Ringing in formidable changes in the health sector, the cabinet has decided to raise the retirement age of faculty members of Government Medical Colleges to be raised from 65 years to 70 years to augment availability of experienced doctors for educational and medical service.

Additionally, the government will sanction Rs 136.8 crore for implementation of ‘Free Drugs and Consumables including Tea Gardens’ scheme for 2022-23.

The cabinet also undertook major decisions with respect to power and green energy sector. The government will issue notification for transfer of assets and liabilities relating to the transfer of trading function of ASEB to APDCL and consolidated Opening Balance Sheet of APDCL as on April 1, 2009. Additionally, approval to the Balance Sheet of APDCL as on March 31 2013 with transfer of residual function of ASEB consequent upon reorganisation of ASEB.

In a major boost to green energy sector, the government has signed a joint MoU involving APGCL and OIL, for setting up of a 25 MW Solar Plant on Namrup Thermal Power Station premises with shareholding ratio of 51 percent (APGCL) and 49 percent (OIL).

In yet another Rs 2,450 crore worth joint venture, an MoU has been signed between APDCL and SJVN Green Energy Limited, for creation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC).