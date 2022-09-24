In the weekly cabinet meeting held by the state government of Assam, several key decisions pertaining to setting up floating solar plants in beels, fodder production on mission mode, seat reservation in medical education, microfinance benefits Phase-II rollout, city gas distribution pipeline among others were taken.

The government has decided to increase the upper age limit at entry level posts in medical colleges from 38 to 40 years for General category, 41 to 43 years for OBC/ MOBC, 43 to 45 years for SC/ST category applicants.

Additionally, the government has decided to amend Schedule-III of Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into 1st year MBBS/ BDS courses) Rule 2017 and (Amendment) Rules, w.e.f. Academic Session 2022-23.

The government has also revised the number of seats for the 6 communities of Assam which are Matak-5, Moran-5,Tai Ahom-7, Chutia-6, Koch Rajbongshi-10, Tea Garden Tribes-26, three seats to be reserved under ex-servicemen quota for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) studies.

In yet another major decision pertaining to the micro-finance borrowers, the government has decided to rollout Category II of Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021 with 6 amendments in existing guidelines and approval to concurrence to financial sanction of the required amount.

The rollout will cover around 1.07 lakh beneficiaries which includes provision of the overdue amount to the lenders and incentive amount to the beneficiaries district wise by October 2022.

In their continuous efforts to boost the research and education sector of the state, the government has decided to set up an Academic Research and Career Information Centre for which 1 bigha, 5 lessa land at Betkuchi village in Kamrup (M) to All Bodo Students' Union have been granted for the setting up of the Centre.

With respect to the installation of Floating Solar Power Plants, the government has decided to transfer the user rights of beels under Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Ltd (AFDCL) to Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) after an agreement between AFDCL & APDCL while the ownership of the beels will still remain with AFDCL. AFDCL, which has 186 beels covering around 12,266 hectares, will simultaneously lease out the beels.