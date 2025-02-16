The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, convened today to deliberate on a series of governance and developmental measures. Several key decisions were taken, focusing on administrative reforms, environmental conservation, and infrastructure development.



Among the significant resolutions, the Cabinet approved an increase in the number of members in the Tiwa Autonomous Council, raising the strength from 36 to 42, to ensure better representation and governance. Additionally, the state has decided to conduct elections for the Bodoland Autonomous Council and Mising Autonomous Council in September.



In a major step towards environmental conservation, the Cabinet officially declared Sikhna Jwhwlao as Assam’s eighth national park. Strategically located between Raimona and Manas National Parks, this move is expected to enhance biodiversity protection and boost eco-tourism in the state.

Further strengthening infrastructure, the Cabinet granted approval for the construction of a solar park in Karbi Anglong, a project aimed at promoting renewable energy and reducing dependence on conventional power sources.

Additionally, a green signal was given for the budget formulation of three newly formed independent government departments, ensuring their operational efficiency.