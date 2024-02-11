The Assam state cabinet recently discussed the possibility of introducing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. This code aims to treat all sections of society equally, irrespective of their religion, under a national civil code applicable uniformly to all. However, no final decision was reached during the cabinet meeting, according to Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Earlier, Mallabaruah had hinted that the UCC would be a significant topic of discussion, mentioning the likelihood of some relaxation for tribal people in its implementation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously stated that while his government supports UCC implementation, the tribal population would be kept out of its purview.

Sarma revealed that the Assam government is closely monitoring the UCC draft bill prepared by Uttarakhand, aiming to assess its applicability in northeastern states. He expressed interest in Uttarakhand's decision and emphasized that the state government was keen on introducing UCC in Assam.

Uttarakhand became the first state to pass the UCC Bill on February 7, after a day-long discussion in the state assembly. However, the Assam cabinet meeting held on Saturday did not result in a decision on the UCC. Minister Mallabaruah, addressing the media after the meeting, mentioned ongoing discussions on issues like polygamy related to the UCC. He suggested that a decision on UCC might come by the end of the budget session, which runs until February 28.

Mallabaruah also indicated that significant decisions might be made for the country's betterment once Narendra Modi assumes the position of Prime Minister for a consecutive third term. The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began on February 5, with 11 bills expected to be presented.

Despite the UCC not making it to the list of decisions announced after the cabinet meeting, the minister expressed optimism about progress on this matter. Additionally, the cabinet approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill 2024, criminalizing the use of traditional magical methods for treating congenital diseases like deafness, dumbness, blindness, physical deformities, and autism.