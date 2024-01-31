The Assam cabinet today cleared several amendment bills today by which the provision of village councils has been removed and they have approved for several autonomous councils in the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting today chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, where the cabinet gave the approval to remove the provisions of village councils and give approval to autonomous councils as per an Amendment Bill.

These include the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Counci, the Deori Autonomous Council, the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council and the Tiwa Autonomous Council.

The cabinet also gave the approval to the Mising Autonomous Council to remove the provision of village council and increase the strength of General Council retaining the ratio of Scheduled Tribe representation as per the existing Act.

Apart from this, the cabinet has also given approval to the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024 for the purpose of revitalising and promoting tourism in the state.

The key features of his bill are registration of all businesses or permitted activities related to tourism, institution of adventure safety audit committee for conducting risk assessment of adventure sites and activities, penalties to be levied in case of contravention of the bill, and powers of the state to issue direction and regulations with respect to activities in tourist areas.

The proposed bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth via development of tourism, growth of tourism infrastructure and provide for responsible and sustainable development of tourism, safeguarding Assam's cultural and natural heritage.

Meanwhile, during the cabinet meeting it was also decided that to ensure proper maintenance and operation of urban public water supply (PWS) schemes, such schemes located in Municipalities are to be transferred from PHED to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) that would henceforth operate and maintain such schemes.

And lastly, the cabinet today gave the approval for a new flyover in Guwahati city. To decongest Guwahati, administrative approval was given for construction of a flyover at Cycle Factory junction and its extension upto Lal Ganesh Market on Guwahati-Garbhanga Road for Rs 376.11 crore.

It has been stated that the proposed flyover will ease traffic congestion for people in several areas of Guwahati city. Noteworthy is that CM Sarma will be laying the foundation stone for the flyover tomorrow.