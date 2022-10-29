In order to revive the dead plywood industry and to promote the Agarwood industry, the Assam government on October 29, approved the Assam Wood-based Industries Promotional and Development Rules 2022.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

''For the promotion and development of Assam's wood-based industry the government has taken up few initiatives in which the Agarwood and the plywood industry will be revived in order to boost the state's economy,'' said state minister Jayanta Mallabaruah while addressing a press conference.

He further said that the primary wood-based industry will require licence and will have to be set up inside the industrial estate whereas the second wood-based industry would require registration, however, it is not mandatory to set up inside the estate, it can be set up at home also.

''Thirdly, is the composite wood-based industry which will require licence and will have to be set up inside the industrial estate,'' he added.

The cabinet has also decided to launch Mission Basundhara 2.0. In addition to this, the cabinet took decisions benefitting Moran and Matak communities.

''Separate enlistment accorded to Moran (SI No. 14) and Matak (SI No. 33) communities in OBC list of Assam. Presently, Moran and Matak communities are listed together at SI No14,'' the minister added.

Further, the cabinet has also changed the nomenclature of ''Lihu'' to "Limbu" in the OBC list of Assam as well as the Central list.

''It was done keeping in view that although Lihu community is included as a sub-caste of Nepali community in OBC list of Assam, there is no "Lihu" sub-caste under Nepali community,'' he said.