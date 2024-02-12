The Assam cabinet today gave its nod to funding of over Rs 1000 crore for 12 projects under the Asom Mala 2 scheme.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it was decided that a sum of Rs 1,510.98 crore for 12 projects that would be undertaken in the Asom Mala 2 scheme. Noteworthy is that the Asom Mala 2 scheme found mention in the budget that was tabled earlier today in the assembly.

Addressing the media, cabinet minsiter Jayanta Mallabarua said that the cabinet has approved the funding for the 12 projects so that work to improve the road connectivity can begin at the earliest.

The cabinet also decided that the Basundhara 2 scheme will end on February 16 and following that Basundhara 3 scheme will begin. It was announced by Mallabarua that people will given land pattas under this scheme in different districts from February 23 to February 29. The land pattas will given to the beneficiaries in various districts by cabinet minsiter during the declared period. It was also announced that several new provisions will feature in Basundhara 3 which were absent in the previous versions.

The new provisions of the Basundhara 2 scheme include digitalised settlement of land to non-individual judicial entities, ownership rights to urban tenants, settlement of Bhoodan/Gramdan land, conversion of grant land to periodic patta, map as a service to be started, etc.

Mallabarua also announced that 37,626 government employees have availed loans worth Rs 5,222 crore from bank under the Apun Ghar scheme. The Apun Ghar was a scheme launched by the government for government employees so that they can avail loans from banks to build their own houses. It was also announced that the interest subvention of the loans was released by the cabinet at a sum of Rs 107.3 crore.

It was also announced that a Vikas Yatra would launched 1 to 10 March across the state. Foundation stones will be laid down for 964 projects and 1,812 projects will be inaugurated during the yatra. The total project cost of all 2,776 projects is estimated to be over 23,000 crore.

