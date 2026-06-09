Assam Cabinet hikes DA and DR to 60%, over 8 lakh employees and pensioners to benefit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 9 announced a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners, raising the rate from 58 per cent to 60 per cent.

Sharing the decision through a post on X, the Chief Minister said the move reflects the government's commitment to the welfare and well-being of its employees and pensioners, whom he described as valued partners in Assam's development journey.

“Our employees and pensioners are valued partners in Assam's growth story. To further support them, the Assam Cabinet has approved a 2% increase in DA and DR, taking it from 58% to 60% from this July. We remain committed to their welfare and wellbeing,” Sarma stated.

According to the Chief Minister, more than eight lakh state government employees and pensioners will benefit from the enhanced Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.

The revised DA and DR rates will come into effect from July, and the enhanced amount will be credited accordingly.

The decision is expected to provide additional financial support to employees and pensioners amid rising living costs while reinforcing the government's focus on employee welfare and social security.