The Assam Cabinet has adopted a resolution of gratitude for Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh, for his excellent service beyond expectation during his tenure as Governor of Assam.

The resolution was moved in Chandigarh today by Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Chandra Mohan Patowary. Kataria was felicitated on the occasion for his unprecedented mentorship and guidance that immensely contributed to the growth of the state.

Adopted by the Cabinet on August 9, 2024, the resolution mentions the transformational role of Kataria in Assam. He was a man who toured extensively in the districts, engaged proactively with district administrations, and remained deeply committed to the welfare of the state. His leadership provided profound insights and sparked significant progress both in governance and public affairs.

The resolution also wished a successful tenure to Kataria as Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh, and good health in the future.