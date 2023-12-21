Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X on December 21 to announce a series of groundbreaking decisions made during the weekly meeting of the Assam Cabinet. The state government has embarked on a comprehensive agenda to address housing, education, land settlement, healthcare, and urban development. Here are the key decisions taken.

Cabinet Decision 1: Scaling Down Viva-Voce Marks in CCE

To maintain a balance between written examinations and interviews, the Cabinet approved a significant reduction in viva-voce marks for the Combined Competitive Examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission. This decision aligns with the MP Bezbaruah Committee recommendations and a Supreme Court judgment.

Cabinet Decision 2: Land Settlement in 13 Districts under Mission Basundhara 2.0

The Cabinet approved the settlement of land in favor of indigenous landless families in 13 districts, benefitting 1,540 families in both urban and rural areas. This move is part of Mission Basundhara 2.0, aimed at providing secure land tenure to indigenous communities.

Cabinet Decision 3: Guidelines for MMAY-G Implementation

Guidelines for the implementation of Mukhya Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (MMAY-G) were approved, focusing on providing affordable housing to eligible beneficiaries. The plan outlines a unit cost of ₹1,30,000, disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer, and aims to construct 1,30,000 houses in 2023-24.

Cabinet Decision 4: Relief to Landless Indigenous Families and Stipend Hike for Internee Doctors

Approval was granted for the settlement of land to 946 landless indigenous families across Assam, along with a 15% stipend hike for internee doctors from April 1, 2024.

Cabinet Decision 5: Reservation, De-reservation of VGR/PGR Land

The Cabinet approved 197 proposals for de-reservation of VGR/PGR land and the reservation of an equivalent quantum of land for settlement to landless indigenous families in several districts.

Cabinet Decision 6: Sports Complex & Old Age Home

A nod was given for the construction of a state-of-the-art Sports Complex in Chandrapur and the establishment of an Old Age Home and Child Care Institution in Boko, with a combined budget of ₹205 crore.

Cabinet Decision 7: Policy for Planned Urban Development

The Assam State Township Policy, 2023, was approved to ensure systematic and planned urban development across the state, addressing the need for affordable housing and essential services within townships.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism about the positive impact these decisions will have on the overall development and well-being of the people of Assam.