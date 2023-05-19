Minister Pijush Hazarika on May 19 announced significant developments that will bring about notable changes in administrative roles and infrastructural improvements. In a cabinet briefing , the Minister said that the state cabinet has given its approval for these transformative measures, aimed at enhancing governance and addressing traffic challenges in Guwahati.

One of the prominent decisions made by the cabinet is the rechristening of the role of Deputy Commissioner (DC) to District Commissioner (DC). Minister Hazarika clarified that the abbreviation 'DC' will remain the same, but the title will now reflect the expanded responsibilities of the position. This change grants DCs the authority to transfer both gazetted and non-gazetted officers, including those in the 4th and 3rd grades, within their respective districts. However, for the transfer of gazetted officers, approval from the concerned guardian minister will be required.

Moreover, the statutory powers previously vested in the Divisional Commissioner's office will now be transferred to the Principal Secretary of the General Administrative Department. This reallocation aims to streamline administrative processes and ensure efficient governance.

In a significant development for the residents of Guwahati, the cabinet has approved an ambitious plan to upgrade the city's traffic system. During the Jorhat Cabinet meeting, it was decided that a 4-lane flyover would be constructed from Noonmati to Handique College, spanning approximately 4.5 kilometers. With an estimated cost of Rs. 852.86 crore, the tender process for the project has already begun. This flyover will be the second-longest of its kind in the country and is set to alleviate traffic congestion significantly. Starting from the Guwahati Reserve Bank and extending to Noonmati FCI Godown, the flyover will serve as a crucial transportation link for residents, especially those traveling towards Rajgarh. Notably, it will be the second 4-lane flyover in Guwahati, with the first currently under construction in Maligaon.