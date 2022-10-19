In a number of key decisions taken by the state government of Assam during the cabinet meet held on October 19, the Assam Government has decided to hike the monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialised colleges to Rs 55,000.

Additionally, in an effort to encourage students to continue performing better in their High Secondary examination, the government has decided to distribute scooters to meritorious students. A total of 29,748 girl students who secured 1st division and 6,052 students who secured 75 percent and above in HS examination, 2022 will be receiving scooters from the government.

The Department of Higher Education will be also providing financial assistance of registration and insurance to beneficiaries through nodal principals, as part of the proposal.

For the benefit of the Hill as wAell as plain tribes, the state government has decided to provide guidelines on standard procedure for issuance of Hill Tribes in Plains and Plain Tribes in Hills certificates.

The Caste certificates will be provided to eligible persons by DC’s online, similar to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Certificates under Mission Bhumiputra, to help them avail economic, educational and employment benefits of State Government.

In a major boost to the tourism sector, a hotel will be developed in Kaziranga by Saraf Hotel Enterprises (Hyatt Group of Hotels).