Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on January 10, chaired the Cabinet meeting where he took several key decisions aimed at state's growth.

The Assam Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning in order to reflect current needs and address urban issues like urban flooding, among others.

Meanwehile, two additional posts of Joint Directors, and 46 new posts like GIS Expert, Specialist Architect, among others, were also approved.

Heralding a dairy revolution in the state, the Cabinet approved the establishment of two milk processing plants in Jorhat and Dibrugarh with a capacity of 100 TLPD each. Furthermore, it was informed that two more such plants will be set up in Dhemaji and Cachar soon.

The Cabinet meeting also proved purposeful for the dairy farmers who will get a big boost to their livelihoods through a scheme providing subsidy of Rs 5 per litre via DBT to dairy farmers who sell their produce through co-operative societies.

Aiming to give fillip to natural industries and boost income and livelihoods, the Cabinet also approved notification of the Oil Palm Crop as a Cash Crop in Assam. Guidelines for the declaration of industrial estates for promotion and development of wood based industries were also given a nod.

CM Sarma reiterated the state's committment towards enhanced tea tourism by approving two projects : Lepetkata Tea Estate in Dibrugarh and Durrung Tea Estate in Sonitpur.

Cabinet also gave a nod to non conversion of Deochali PRF to Reserve Forest in Dibrugarh; and approved manual applications under Mission Basundhara till January 31 for public institutions.

Small traders and vendors in Assam were offered relief after the state exempted small vegetable and paan-tamul vendors from paying 'fees' to Mahaldars.

Schools will be provinciliased, courtesy of a sub-committee established by the Cabinet to study all aspects of exclusion and suggest measures for inclusion.