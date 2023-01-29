The Assam Cabinet meeting is going to be held for the first time in Dibrugarh on January 30.The meeting will be held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioners' office, Dibrugarh.

As per sources, Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will arrive Dibrugarh at 1:30pm on Janaury 30 to attend the meeting.The meeting is scheduled to be started at 2pm.

After finishing the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate a Foot Over Bridge on the NH37 near Dibrugarh University at around 5:15pm.Chief Minister will then inaugurate the Allen Career Institute at Phoolbagan, Dibrugarh at around 6:15 pm.

As per information, CM is also scheduled to inaugurate the Tai Educational and Cultural Centre at Boiragimoth, Dibrugarh at 7:10pm.

CM will arrive at the Water Resource Department guest house at Maijan, Dibrugarh at around 7:40pm.

On Janaury 31, the Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Tipam, Joypur and attend Deohal and Me-Dam-Me-Phi program at around 9:15am in Dibrugarh district.CM is scheduled to return at around 11:15 am on February 1.