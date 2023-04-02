Assam Cabinet Ministers Pujish Hazarika and Ashok Singhal on April 2 said that Khalistani terrorists cannot harm the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The reactions of the cabinet ministers come after Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), threatened the Assam CM of dire consequences for accusing him of torturing pro-Khalisatani supporters in Dibrugarh jail.

''Somebody will threaten us and think we will not get afraid. Come to Assam and say all these things. Why he is in America and threatening our CM Himanta Biswa Sarma? said Pijush Hazarika while speaking to media over the matter.



Besides Pijush, Ashok Singhal too reacted on the same and said people don't need to be worried as Khalistani can't do anything to Assam Chief Minister.

''People in Assam should not afraid. Khalistani terrorists cannot do anything to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,'' he added.

It is worth mentioning that on April 2 some journalists in Assam received a recorded voice call, which issued a warning to Assam CM for allegedly torturing pro-Khalistani supporters lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

“Pro-Khalistan supporters Sikhs imprisoned in Assam have been tortured. Listen very carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between Pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime and Modi. Sarma does not fall prey to this violence. We are seeking the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of the Khalistan referendum. Sharma, if your government is going to torture and harass the six, you will be held accountable. The message is from Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of Sikhs for Justice (sic),” said the caller, claiming himself a supporter of pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh.

Ever since the crackdown Waris Punjab De chief began, a total of eight aides, who have close links with Amritpal including his uncle Harjeet Singh, was brought to Assam’s high-security Dibrugarh jail.

The latest to be sent to Dibrugarh was Varinder Singh, a bodyguard of Amritpal.

Also read: US-based pro-Khalistani group issues threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma