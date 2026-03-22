Assam cabinet minister Nandita Gorlosa joins Congress ahead of assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cabinet minister and sitting Haflong MLA Nandita Gorlosa joined the Indian National Congress in Assam on March 22. The induction took place in the presence of Congress Haflong candidate Nirmal Langthasa, APCC General Secretary.

The move comes after the BJP chose not to field Gorlosa this year, instead opting for a new face, Rupali Langthasa. Following her joining, Gorlosa is expected to take over the candidature from Nirmal Langthasa, although no official confirmation has been made yet.

Gorlosa’s omission from the BJP candidate list has been widely discussed, given her position as a minister in the current Assam cabinet. Several sitting legislators were denied tickets this year, as confirmed by the Chief Minister, who said the party gave an opportunity to new faces in the election lineup.

The Congress described Gorlosa’s joining as a boost for the party in Haflong and a reinforcement of its prospects ahead of the polls.