In an inspiring act of kindness and commitment to public service, Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika has kept his promise to a young girl who captured his heart with her dance skills, determination and resilience. During his visit to Gohpur on October 15, the minister made a pledge to provide the girl with a life-changing gift – an artificial leg.

Two days after the minister's visit, the young girl embarked on a journey from Gohpur to Guwahati, arriving at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital on October 17. This visit marked the next phase of her treatment, and it underlined Minister Hazarika's dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of the people he serves.

Speaking to India Today NE, the girl's father, Janata Kaman, expressed his gratitude to Minister Pijush Hazarika and the Government of Assam. He shared, "We came to Guwahati today at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, and a preliminary examination and inspection were conducted, including an X-ray. In three months, my daughter Rani Kaman will have her higher secondary examination. After that we will proceed with the artificial leg."

The girl's brother, who accompanied her to the hospital, shared their remarkable journey: "I went to Gohpur with the Honorable Minister Pijush Hazarika two days ago. After witnessing my disabled sister dance at a public meeting, the minister promised to provide her with an artificial leg. Today, following the instructions of the Hon'ble Minister, I brought my sister to Guwahati Medical College to consult with specialist doctors. The minister has entrusted me with the responsibility to ensure all necessary assistance for my sister's future treatment, and I am wholeheartedly committed to fulfilling this responsibility."