In a heartfelt tribute, Assam’s Cabinet Minister for Handloom and Textile, as well as Bodoland Welfare Development, Urkhao Gwra Brahma expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata. Minister Brahma emphasized Tata's immense contributions to society, particularly in fostering development and supporting various social causes.

Brahma described Tata as a “people’s leader,” highlighting his to improving the lives of many. He also noted Tata's initiatives in healthcare, particularly cancer care, which he aims to advance in Assam. Brahma stressed the importance of addressing cancer care in the region, acknowledging the challenges faced in controlling the disease.

The minister's tribute reflects the profound impact Ratan Tata had on individuals and communities across India, reinforcing his legacy of philanthropy and social responsibility.

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