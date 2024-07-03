In response to the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the people of Assam of the government's unwavering support. "The entire State Govt stands with the people of Assam in this hour of crisis. To ensure proper supervision, I have requested Cabinet Ministers to be stationed in various districts for the next three days", he stated.

Adding to this, CM Sarma mentioned his plans to personally visit one of the hardest-hit areas, the Barak Valley. "Myself and a team of Ministers will also visit Barak Valley for 3-4 days soon," he said, emphasizing the government's commitment to being on the ground and directly involved in relief efforts.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "If any kind-hearted individuals wish to donate to the flood victims of Assam, please contact the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts directly or contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Your generous support will make a significant difference during this critical time."

The ongoing floods in Assam have claimed several lives, with more people drowning in the past 24 hours. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the latest victims include two individuals from Tinsukia district and one from Dhemaji district.

The flood situation has worsened, affecting over 11.34 lakh people across 28 districts. The most impacted districts include Lakhimpur, Darrang, and Golaghat, where thousands have been displaced. In Lakhimpur alone, 165,319 people are affected, followed by 147,143 in Darrang and 106,480 in Golaghat.

The deluge has inundated 42,476 hectares of crop area and affected 2,208 villages under 84 revenue circles. Major rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri (S), Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara, Barak, and Dhaleswari are flowing above the danger mark at various locations.