The Assam cabinet today decided that all the cabinet ministers will together visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to take darshan of Ram Lalla.

The decision was taken today during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, even as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the temple took place today in Ayodhya.

"On this auspicious day, the Assam cabinet extends thanks to the honourable Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Assam. Along with this, the Assam cabinet has taken a decision that all the cabinet ministers will together go to Ayodhya on February 22 and take darshan of Ram Lalla," said cabinet minister Jayantamallah Baruah, while speaking to the press today.

The cabinet also gave its nod for forming a new state level university in Gohpur under the name of freedom fighter Swahid Kanaklata.

"The Assam cabinet has given its nod to establish a new state university in Gohpur under the name of Swahid Kanaklata. The Swahid Kanaklata University Bill will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session," said Baruah.

The cabinet meeting also decided that the VGR/PGR land would be de-reserved and equivalent quantum of land would be reserved for VGR/PGR in Golaghat district. It was also stated that the proposed VGR/PGR land is under the occupation of the indigenous landless farmers prior to January 1, 2011.

Jayantamallah Baruah also announced that under the Mission Basundhara 2.0, land is to be settled in favour of landless indigenous families in the districts of Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Nagaon, Biswanath, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Dhubri districts. The cabinet has also approved land settlement for 418 landless indigenous families across ten districts in both urban and rural areas. It was also informed that out of the total approved offers for settlement, 84 per cent have been given to applicants from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC categories.

The cabinet also decided today that SOPD-G fund (Normal works) of Rs 400 crore to be released as second installment to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for financial year 2023-24 under Grants No 78 for all-round development of the BTC.

Another significant decision by the cabinet was to approve a bill to curb unfair practices during exams. The cabinet approved the Assam Public Examination Measures & Prevention of Unfair Means In Recruitment Bill, 2024, in this regard.