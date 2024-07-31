The Cabinet has approved the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening the delivery and appeal mechanism of public services.

The bill will be placed in the Autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The amendment will establish the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services.

The Chief Commissioner of RTPS and the Commissioners of RTPS will be appointed by the Governor based on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, and a Cabinet Minister nominated by the Chief Minister.



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The Commission will be an independent 3-member body with 1 Chief Commissioner and 2 Commissioners, functioning as a quasi-judicial entity.

It will have the power to recommend disciplinary action against Designated Public Servants who persistently fail to provide the notified services.

Earlier, CM Sarma asserted that the RTPS Commission will enable the public to gain access to services which has not been completed in the stipulated time frame as allocated by the state government.

"If a work has not been completed within the stipulated time then the public can approach the RTPS Commission and after the Commission will issue notice to government officials seeking an explanation on the same...and if it comes to the fore that the work/service have not been done due to sheer laziness then the person responsible with the task will have to pay a fine of Rs 100 each day."