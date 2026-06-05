Assam cabinet raises DA/DR to 60 per cent, benefiting over 8 lakh employees and pensioners

More than eight lakh Assam government employees and pensioners will receive higher Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) after the state cabinet approved a two-percentage-point increase from 58 per cent to 60 per cent with immediate effect.

The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting held after the expansion of the Himanta Biswa Sarma ministry on June 5. The enhanced rates will apply to serving employees, pensioners, family pensioners, extraordinary pensioners and compassionate family pensioners.

The cabinet also approved a phased increase in the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund. The allocation for each legislator will rise from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore in 2026-27 and will be further enhanced to Rs 2 crore from 2027-28.

Alongside the increase in funding, the government amended the MLALAD guidelines to allow MLAs to use up to 10 per cent of their annual allocation for procuring and distributing eligible community, educational, cultural, sports and disability-support equipment.

A major infrastructure and urban development initiative was also cleared with the approval of Assam's second State Capital Region in Dibrugarh. The proposed region will cover areas within a 20-kilometre radius of the Dibrugarh Capital Complex and will be governed by the newly constituted Second State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh (SCRDA-D).

The authority will be tasked with preparing regional and sectoral development plans, identifying growth corridors and planning future urban expansion linked to the second capital region. To support the initiative, the government will earmark Rs 500 crore through the budgets of relevant departments for infrastructure development projects.

The cabinet further approved amendments to the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service Rules, 2026, paving the way for a regulated process for promoting serving Grade IV employees to Grade III posts in provincialised secondary schools.