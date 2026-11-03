The Assam Cabinet has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the floods that affected Sivasagar, Charaideo and other parts of Upper Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on November 3.

Sarma said the state government would send a formal written request to the Centre within 10 days. However, he clarified that the decision on whether to take up the investigation rests with the Centre and the CBI.

The announcement comes amid demands for accountability over the handling of the flood crisis, which had also triggered an indefinite agitation by Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

Gogoi had launched a satyagraha on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, demanding adequate relief and compensation for flood-affected families. He called off the agitation on October 15 following discussions with state ministers Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta, who visited the protest site.

The MLA had demanded full compensation for more than two lakh flood-affected families, questioning the government's assessment that had identified around 55,000 affected families. He alleged that the official figures did not reflect the actual extent of the damage and called for a fresh assessment.

Gogoi had also questioned the adequacy of the Rs 1,200 crore announced by the Centre for Assam, arguing that the amount was insufficient to address the losses caused by the floods.

He further alleged that the state government had failed to adequately present the scale of the disaster before the Centre. He had also raised concerns over Rs 20 crore contributed by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), claiming that the amount had not been released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

During the agitation, Gogoi had challenged the BJP to launch a democratic movement demanding compensation for all flood-affected families, saying he would support such an initiative.