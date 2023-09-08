The Assam State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has recommended the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Disturbed Areas Act from the entire state of Assam. During a briefing at the State Guest House in Koinadhara, Khanapara, Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the Cabinet's unanimous decision to send a formal request to the Central Government for the withdrawal of AFSPA, a law that has been in place for several decades.

In addition to the withdrawal of AFSPA, the State Cabinet also recommended the removal of the Disturbed Areas Act from the entire state.

Furthermore, the Cabinet announced the granting of university status to several prominent colleges in the state. Sibsagar College, Kokrajhar Government College, Bongaigaon College, JB College-Jorhat, North Lakhimpur College, Nagaon College, and Gurucharan College have all received approval for this prestigious upgrade.

In the cabinet meeting it was also decided that Biswanath, in the Tamulpur district, will attain official district status starting from September 17.

The Assam Cabinet also decided that the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will engage in discussions with Union Minister HBS on September 9 to address the ongoing crisis in the state's power sector.