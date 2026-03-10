Assam Cabinet renames Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College to Barpeta Medical College

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, March 10. approved a series of decisions covering cultural recognition, infrastructure development and administrative measures, including the renaming of a major government medical institution and the sanctioning of a large urban water supply project.



In a significant move, the Cabinet decided to rename Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta as Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. The decision, the Chief Minister said, was taken to honour former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed in a different manner by dedicating another institution in his name.



Sarma said Ahmed, who served as the fifth President of India and remains the first President from Assam, would be commemorated through a separate institution to preserve his legacy with due distinction.



In another development, the Chief Minister handed over an appointment letter for a Grade-III government post in the Revenue Department to Upasana Bokolial Gogoi, wife of noted folk artist Rajib Sadiya. The appointment letter was formally presented at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, which houses the Chief Minister’s office.



The Cabinet also approved a major infrastructure initiative with the sanction of ₹1,367 crore for the South East Guwahati Water Supply Project. The project aims to provide safe drinking water to several localities in the expanding city of Guwahati that currently face inadequate supply. Officials said the project is expected to significantly strengthen urban infrastructure and ensure reliable access to potable water for thousands of households in the metropolitan region.



In a move highlighting cultural recognition, the state government also announced that Ali-Aye-Ligang, the harvest festival of the Mising community, will now be observed as an official state holiday in Assam. The decision is being viewed as an important acknowledgment of the cultural heritage and traditions of one of the state’s prominent indigenous communities.