In a significant move to enhance governance and strengthen leadership in critical areas, the Assam government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced a comprehensive reshuffle of ministerial portfolios. The reallocation of departments, aimed at driving innovation and efficiency, is expected to invigorate the state’s administration across key sectors.

New Ministerial Assignments

Prasanta Phukan takes charge of the Power, Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, and Medical Education and Research departments, alongside overseeing the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana. His focus will be on healthcare, skill development, and energy sustainability.

Kaushik Rai will lead the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals, and Barak Valley Development departments, playing a vital role in food security and mineral resource development in Assam.

Krishnendu Paul has been assigned the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, and Public Works (Roads) departments, emphasizing agricultural growth and rural infrastructure development.

Rupesh Gowala will oversee the Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, and Home (Prisons, Home Guards, and Civil Defense) departments, focusing on marginalized community welfare and strengthening law enforcement.

Key Realignments for Senior Ministers

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma retains the Home, Personnel, and Public Works (Buildings and Highways) departments, continuing his leadership in driving development and governance.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass will manage Panchayat and Rural Development, Judicial, and Tourism departments, targeting rural progress and tourism promotion.

Atul Bora takes charge of Agriculture, Excise, and Border Protection and Development, prioritizing agricultural growth and border management.

Keshab Mahanta has been entrusted with the Revenue and Disaster Management, Information Technology, and Science, Technology and Climate Change departments, focusing on disaster preparedness and digital advancements.

Urkhao Gwra Brahma will lead Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture, Soil Conservation, and Welfare of Bodoland, fostering traditional industries and regional development.

Other Key Assignments

Ministers have also been entrusted with pivotal departments to ensure balanced development:

Chandra Mohan Patowary – Act East Policy Affairs, Environment and Forest, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Ranoj Pegu – School Education, Higher Education, and Tribal Affairs (Plain).

Ashok Singhal – Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation.

Ajanta Neog – Finance and Women and Child Development.

Pijush Hazarika – Information and Public Relations, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Water Resources.

Bimal Bora – Cultural Affairs and Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises.

Jayanta Malla Baruah – Public Health Engineering and Housing and Urban Affairs.

Nandita Gorlosa – Sports and Youth Welfare, Welfare of Minorities and Development, and Public Works (Buildings and National Highways).

Focus on Comprehensive Growth

This strategic reshuffle is poised to address key developmental challenges and bolster Assam’s progress across healthcare, education, rural development, infrastructure, and social welfare. With renewed responsibilities, the Assam Cabinet aims to deliver focused and efficient governance.