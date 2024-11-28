The Assam cabinet is set for changes, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicating the potential inclusion of a minister representing the Barak Valley.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister suggested that the reshuffle could see the appointment of two separate ministers, though the final decision is pending a meeting in Delhi.

"To take a minister from Barak Valley is on our agenda...but during the discussion, if we find out that two or three more ministers are required, we will take it into consideration," he added.



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"Consultations are ongoing, and the final decision will be made after detailed discussions in Delhi," Sarma said.

The Barak Valley, an important region in Assam known for its cultural and linguistic diversity, has often demanded greater representation in the state government. The Chief Minister’s statement signals the government’s intent to address these aspirations.

Further updates are expected following the Delhi meeting.