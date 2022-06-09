Assam Cabinet releases names of new ministers through a cabinet reshuffle held on June 9 under the leadership of State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. Jayanta Malla Baruah from Nalbari and Nandita Garlusa from Haflong takes oath as new cabinet ministers.

The Swearing-in-ceremony of newly inducted Ministers in the Council of Ministers of Assam was organized at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium Panjabari, Guwahati.

And the new berth of ministers are as follows:

1. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma: Home Department, Personnel Department, Public Works Department, Any other Department not allotted to any other Minister.

2. Ranjit Kumar Dass Minister: Panchayat & Rural Development Department, Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and General administration Department.

3. Atul Bora Minister: Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Border Area Development Department and Implementation of Assam Accord Deptt

4. Urkhao Gwra Brahma: Handloom & Textile Department, Soil Conservation Department and Welfare of Bodoland Department

5. Chandra Mohan Patowary: Environment & Forests Department, Act East Policy Affairs Department and Welfare of Minorities Department

6. Parimal Shuklabaidya: Transport Department, Fisheries Department and Excise Department.

7. Keshab Mahanta: Health & Family Welfare Department, Medical Education & Research Dept, Science & Technology Department and Information Technology Department.

8. Ranuj Pegu: Education (Higher, Secondary and Elementary) Department, Tribal Welfare Department and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture Dept (Directorates of Library and Museum).

9. Ashok Singhal: Housing & Urban Affairs Department and Irrigation Department.

10. Jogen Mohan: Revenue & Disaster Management Dept and Hills Area Development Department.

11. Sanjay Kishan: Welfare of Tea Tribes Department and Labour Welfare Department.

12. Ajanta Neog: Finance Department and Women & Child Development Dept.

13. Pijush Hazarika: Water Resources Department, Information & Public Relations Dept, Parliamentary Affairs Department and Social Justice & Empowerment Dept.

14. Bimal Bora: Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises Department and Cultural Affairs Department

15. Nandita Gorlosa: Power Department, Cooperation Department, Mines & Minerals Department and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture Dpt.

16. Jayanta Malla Baruah: Public Health Engineering Department, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Dpt and Tourism Department