In a series of decisions taken during the cabinet meeting today, May 21, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a press conference at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat district, announced several cabinet-approved initiatives ranging from security measures to economic and infrastructure development.

Highlighting growing concerns over personal safety, CM Sarma announced the implementation of a paid Personal Security Officer (PSO) system. Individuals who feel their lives are under threat can now avail a government-assigned PSO by paying Rs 75,000 as remuneration. “This system is being introduced for those who genuinely feel threatened and have been requesting security support for a long time,” said the Chief Minister.

Sarma also unveiled a state-backed push toward boosting the "Concert Economy." The government will organize major concerts in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat this December. “We are institutionalizing the concert economy policy. Assam must remain competitive with states like Meghalaya, or we risk missing out on a promising economic sector,” he added.

In a significant move ahead of Durga Puja, the government has decided to increase the daily wage of tea garden workers to Rs 250 from October 1, 2025, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the labor community.

Highlighting the state's 26 per cent stake in Numaligarh Refinery, the CM announced a Rs 205 crore investment to further development initiatives within the facility.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved a Rs 284 crore budget for the construction of a new Assam Legislative Assembly complex in Dibrugarh. The complex will feature an Assembly hall with seating for 1,000 people, alongside residential accommodations for MLAs.



Additionally, Assam cabinet decides to develop Khanikar stadium of Dibrugarh into the state’s largest stadium with 35,000 capacity.

The second phase of development at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy will see an additional Rs 229 crore allocated for constructing residential quarters and facilities for trainee officers.