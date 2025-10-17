Assam cabinet set for expansion with likely induction of Bodoland People's Front MLA

Assam’s cabinet is scheduled for expansion on Saturday, October 18, with a Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA expected to join the ministry. The BPF, which had supported the BJP-led coalition in the assembly without formally being part of the government, recently swept the Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new minister will take place at 11 am at Raj Bhavan, according to an invitation issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

When asked about the details on the sidelines of a programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "There is one seat vacant in the cabinet. I can confirm the name after reaching the office."

This expansion will mark the fourth in Sarma’s tenure and is expected to be the last, with assembly elections scheduled early next year. Speculation suggests that one of the three BPF MLAs could fill the vacant position.

The current cabinet includes 15 BJP members, including the Chief Minister, two from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and one from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).