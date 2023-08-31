Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 announced that the state cabinet took several important decisions in its weekly meeting.



The decisions are as follows:

Welfare measures for the Ahom community: The cabinet approved a proposal to provide financial assistance to the Ahom community for the construction of community halls, libraries, and other infrastructure. The cabinet also approved a proposal to provide scholarships to Ahom students.

Celebrating heroes of Assam’s history & our freedom fighters: The cabinet approved a proposal to celebrate the contributions of the heroes of Assam’s history and our freedom fighters. The cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a museum to commemorate the contributions of the heroes of Assam’s history and our freedom fighters.

New Commissionerate for Guwahati Police: The cabinet approved a proposal to set up a new Commissionerate for Guwahati Police. The new Commissionerate will be responsible for the law and order situation in Guwahati city.

Enhancing transparency in delivering free foodgrains: The cabinet approved a proposal to enhance transparency in the delivery of free foodgrains to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). The cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a grievance redressal mechanism for the beneficiaries of the PMGKY.

Enhancing irrigation potential: The cabinet approved a proposal to raise a loan of Rs. 271.59 crore from NABARD for irrigation projects sanctioned under RIDF-XXIX. The loan will be used to implement 54 minor irrigation projects across 21 districts. This will significantly improve the production of crops by increasing irrigation capacity and ensuring provision of round-the-year water supply to the field.

Powering the rural areas: The cabinet approved a proposal to release Rs. 2112.63 crore towards Repayment of Principal and Interest for the Financial Year 2023-2024 to REC Ltd, for implementation of Rural Electrification works in Assam by APDCL. This will ensure rural electrification works are carried out seamlessly.

Seamless mediation between disputed parties: The cabinet approved the Assam Consumer Protection (Mediation) Rules, 2023. These rules will ensure seamless mediation between disputed parties while maintaining the procedures of mediation cells.

Regulating Allied Health Science education sector: The cabinet approved a proposal to regulate the Allied Health Science education sector in Assam. The proposal includes a number of measures to ensure the quality and standard of education in this sector.