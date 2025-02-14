The Assam Cabinet will meet on February 16 to discuss the recent revelations involving an MP from Assam and their potential implications for national security, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on his X handle.

The Cabinet is expected to deliberate on the matter with an objective and thorough approach.

"The discussion will focus on assessing the matter objectively and thoroughly, ensuring that any necessary actions are taken from a completely nonpartisan standpoint," CM Sarma wrote on X.

On February 16, the Assam Cabinet will deliberate on whether the recent revelations concerning an MP from Assam have any implications for national security. The discussion will focus on assessing the matter objectively and thoroughly, ensuring that any necessary actions are taken… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 13, 2025

The announcement comes after allegations were levelled against Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, linking her to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The accusations, which were brought to light by BJP spokesperson Kishor Upadhyay, claim that she had worked in Islamabad under Tauqir Sheikh, a key advisor to Pakistan’s Planning Commission.

CM Himanta had also raised serious concerns over Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s inquiry about India’s coastal radar systems in Parliament, questioning the intent behind the request given Gogoi hails from a landlocked state.

In a series of tweets, Sarma alleged that the Congress MP sought classified details regarding India’s coastal radar stations, including their specifications and costs, shortly after his meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner.

In response, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi dismissed allegations leveled by the BJP and CM Sarma, accusing his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, of having links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Dismissing the claims as "laughable," Gogoi responded sarcastically, stating, “If my wife is an ISI agent, then I must be a R&AW agent.”