Assam Cabinet to hand over probe into Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links to MHA

The Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, February 7, decided to hand over the investigation into Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), underscoring what the state government described as serious national security concerns behind the probe.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision followed detailed discussions in the Cabinet after the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the case involving Ali Tauqeer, were placed before the ministers. Addressing a press conference today, Sarma clarified that the investigation was being pursued strictly from the standpoint of national security, with political considerations being secondary.



Sarma said the state government had earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. During the course of its inquiry, the SIT collected sensitive information and materials from multiple sources. However, the team concluded that beyond a certain point, it would not be feasible for a state-level agency to continue the investigation without international cooperation, including assistance from Interpol and access to classified information held by the Government of India and Parliament.

“In view of these limitations, the Cabinet has decided to proceed strictly in accordance with the advice of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the Chief Minister said. He added that the MHA would determine which central agency would take over the case, after which the Assam government would formally transfer the investigation.

Sarma also announced that he would present a detailed briefing on the current status of the case and the findings of the investigation so far on Sunday at 10:30 am.

Responding to questions on political sensitivities and foreign travel, the Chief Minister referred to a 2012 incident involving Gaurav Gogoi's visit to Pakistan. He stated that at the time, neither the Assam Police nor the Assam Special Branch had been informed of the visit, and that even the Government of India had no prior knowledge.

“If my son were to visit Pakistan, I would inform the External Affairs Minister. That is the normal protocol,” Sarma said, adding that even domestic travel by family members is generally communicated through official channels.

“The issue has implications that go beyond state jurisdiction. Given its sensitive nature, the Cabinet has decided that the matter should be investigated further by the Union Home Ministry,” the Chief Minister said, stressing that the state government’s actions were guided solely by security concerns.

In a separate development, the Chief Minister also announced that the Assam Police would register a case suo motu against Congress leader and former APCC chief Bhupen Bora following allegations of indecent behaviour during a public rally. Sarma said he has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that the matter is taken up in accordance with the law, without any delay or external influence