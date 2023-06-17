The Assam cabinet has decided to introduce new bills to establish new universities in several districts in the state.

Further, in the August assembly session, the Government of Assam will introduce bills to establish new universities in Sibsagar College, Kokrajhar Government College, Bongaigaon College, JB College-Jorhat, North Lakhimpur College, Nagaon College, and Gurucharan College.

On the other hand, the upgradation of Handique College will take time, as the college currently does not have adequate land.

Also Read: 50 per cent of Assam universities must be among the top 100: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"We are in the process of finding land for Handique College," wrote Assam CM Sarma on his Twitter handle.

In the August assembly session, the Government of Assam will introduce bills to establish new universities in Sibsagar College, Kokrajhar Government College, Bongaigaon College, J.B College-Jorhat, North Lakhimpur college, Nagaon College, and Gurucharan College, as promised by… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 16, 2023

Earlier on June 16, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu reacted to a circular from the Department of Higher Education to the Principals of eight colleges seeking amendments to be made in the Acts of the proposed Universities to make provisions for the accommodation of the concept of 'Constituent College'.

To this, the minister on Twitter wrote, "This is false news. Work is underway to upgrade these colleges to universities."

এইটো এটা মিছা বা ভুল বাতৰি। এই মহাবিদ্যালয় সমূহ বিশ্ববিদ্যলয়লৈ উন্নীতকৰণৰ কাম চলি আছে। লগে লগে পূৰ্বৰ মহাবিদ্যালয় কেইখনক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় খনৰ Constituent College হিচাবে ঘোষণা কৰা হ’ব। pic.twitter.com/Mn7x16zIKh — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 16, 2023

Ranoj Pegu also clarified the situation involving a court case on the appointment of C-TET candidates. Taking to Twitter, Pegu shared a release that brought to light some facts pertaining to the case.

Ranoj Pegu said that a hearing of the case took place on Thursday with the Advocate General appearing for the state. Sharing the release on Twitter, he wrote, "Drawing attention to news about C-TET qualified candidates appointed recently, I would like to give the facts."