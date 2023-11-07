In an announcement on the microblogging site, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 7 stated that the Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma made several significant decisions during their weekly meeting to further empower the people of Assam.

One of the notable decisions is the establishment of the first statutes for the Kumar Bhaskar Varna Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, signifying a significant step forward in promoting traditional and ancient studies within the state.

Furthermore, the Assam Cabinet has decided to bring the English Language Teaching Institute, Assam (ELTIA), under the administrative control of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). This move is expected to streamline the management and development of English language education in the state.

In a bid to improve the nutritional support provided to schools in char chapari areas, the Assam Cabinet announced that, starting from November 29, 2023, an additional two eggs per week will be included in the Mid Day Meals, raising the total to three eggs per week.

Marking National Cancer Awareness Day, the Assam Cabinet has allocated a staggering Rs 135 crore for the construction of ten state-of-the-art Cancer Care Hospitals. This initiative, set to be implemented in two phases, with the first phase consisting of three hospitals and the second of seven, is expected to revolutionize cancer care in the state, providing comprehensive services and generating employment opportunities for approximately 8,000 individuals.

To ensure that essential drugs are readily available in government hospitals, the Assam Cabinet has allocated Rs 135 crore under the Free Drugs Scheme. This initiative will offer crucial pharmaceuticals, surgical items, consumables, and linens at no cost to patients, strengthening healthcare support for those in need.

State government employees in Assam have received a significant boost as the Assam Cabinet approved an additional 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA), effective from December 1, 2023. Furthermore, arrear DA payments for the period from July 2023 to November 2023 will be provided, enhancing the total DA to 46 percent. This decision is expected to provide financial relief to government employees.

In a move to address land ownership issues and enhance administrative efficiency, the Assam Cabinet has approved land allocation to indigenous landless families. As part of Mission Basundhara 2.0, this decision will benefit 2,538 families across Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur districts, ensuring equitable access to land resources.