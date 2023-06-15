The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced a series of key decisions aimed at bringing about positive transformations in various sectors. These decisions were taken during the weekly #AssamCabinet meeting, where crucial matters were discussed and necessary steps were initiated for the betterment of the state.

One of the prominent decisions pertains to the reservation of seats in MBBS/BDS courses for OBC/MOBC (non-creamy layer) candidates. This move aims to provide equal opportunities for aspiring students from these communities and promote inclusivity in the field of medical education. Additionally, the Assam Cabinet has empowered autonomous councils to recruit retired executive engineers, ensuring a smooth functioning of infrastructure projects across the state.

Addressing the needs of sportspersons, the Assam Cabinet has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT). This collaboration will enable free specialized medical treatment for sportspersons who sustain injuries during their rigorous training and competitions. It highlights the government's commitment to supporting athletes and facilitating their speedy recovery.

In a bid to modernize administrative processes and embrace digital advancements, the Assam Cabinet has decided to discontinue the use of physical non-judicial stamps. Instead, the focus will be on expanding digital stamping, which offers a faster and more transparent payment process. This move aligns with the government's vision of promoting a digital ecosystem and streamlining administrative procedures.

To enhance flood control measures and improve water resource management, the Assam Cabinet has taken steps to establish a Hydro-Informatics Unit under the Water Resources Department. This specialized unit will develop and operationalize a flood forecasting system and inundation map library, ensuring effective flood and erosion risk management. Additionally, the Externally Aided Project (EAP) wing of the department will be strengthened to facilitate the implementation of projects supported by international organizations such as the World Bank and ADB.

The Assam Cabinet's decisions also encompass the reorganization of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) blocks to align with district boundaries. This step aims to enhance the efficiency of ICDS projects and ensure effective delivery of services to beneficiaries in both the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and General Areas Districts.