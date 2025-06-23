Assam Cabinet approves reserve forest status for Goalpara wetlands to boost biodiversity

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, June 22 approved a series of transformative decisions spanning environmental conservation, social inclusion, economic development, and welfare reforms.

Among the most significant decisions was the Cabinet's approval to notify two prominent wetlands — Urpad Beel (1,256 hectares) and Hasila Beel (245 hectares) in Goalpara district — as Proposed Reserve Forests (PRFs) under Section 5 of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891. The move is aimed at protecting biodiversity-rich ecosystems and preserving the social and natural balance in the region.

“These wetlands are ecologically sensitive and rich in biodiversity. One month’s time will be provided for public suggestions before the notification is finalized,” said CM Sarma during a press conference.

The Cabinet also launched the ‘Shradhanjali’ scheme, aimed at ensuring dignified and government-facilitated transportation of mortal remains of youths and students from Assam who pass away while working or studying in other states. The scheme, effective from October 1, 2025, will apply especially to economically weaker individuals and special cases such as accidental or unnatural deaths. Medical-related deaths outside the state will not fall under its ambit.

Families will be able to alert authorities through dialing 112 or via a dedicated social media ID that will be created for this purpose.

In a landmark social inclusion measure, the Cabinet formally recognized transgenders as ‘Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC)’, in alignment with the spirit of a Supreme Court ruling. This recognition enables eligible members of the transgender community in Assam to access reservation benefits in education and employment.



Taking a step forward toward renewable energy, the Cabinet approved the allotment of a self-identified site to Hinduja Renewables Energy Pvt. Ltd. for establishing a 900 MW off-stream Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in West Karbi Anglong. With an investment of ₹5,400 crore, the project is expected to play a vital role in achieving the state’s 2 GW PSP target by 2030.



A proposal for the creation of a Development Council for the Rabha community living outside the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) jurisdiction was approved. The Council will focus on promoting educational, cultural, and socio-economic upliftment for Rabhas residing beyond the RHAC area.



Recognizing long-serving Anganwadi Workers, the Cabinet approved that 50% of supervisor posts in the department be reserved for eligible workers with over 10 years of service. The remaining vacancies will continue to be filled via direct recruitment through the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III Posts.

In a welfare boost, the Cabinet enhanced the state’s share of additional honorarium for Cook-cum-Helpers under the PM POSHAN scheme from ₹500 to ₹1,000 per month (for 10 months annually), effective October 2025. This raises the total monthly honorarium to Rs 2,000, including the Centre’s share.

In a move welcomed by the education sector, newly appointed LP, UP, and Secondary school teachers under the Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) will receive their first annual increment in July 2025, a year earlier than scheduled under the ROP Rules, 2017.



The Cabinet also cleared the formulation of the Assam State Mineral Exploration Trust Rules, 2025, facilitating the establishment of the State Mineral Exploration Trust (SMET). The Trust will oversee exploration of minor minerals including granite, sand, gravel, limestone, and china clay.

To promote sustainable development, the Cabinet approved the creation of the ‘Assam Industrial and Green Growth Fund’, a Rs 3,000 crore SEBI-registered alternate investment fund, with an anchor investment of ₹500 crore. This fund aims to channel long-term capital into renewable energy, green infrastructure, agro-tech, MSMEs, tourism, and priority start-ups.