The District Hub for Empowerment of Women in Cachar, in collaboration with the District Administration, hosted a Felicitation and Recognition Program as part of a week-long celebration of International Girl Child Day, observed on October 11.

Organised under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative, the event celebrated the achievements of young girls and emphasised the district's commitment to protecting and empowering them.

The ceremony commenced with an inspiring dance performance by children from the Barak Valley Welfare Development Society, an NGO based in Silchar. These children, hailing from local child care institutions performed a thematic dance that underscored the importance of supporting and empowering girls, setting a meaningful tone for the day and energising the audience.

Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, in his address, reaffirmed the district's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment for girls, stating, “Empowering our girls is a top priority for us. We are dedicated to creating an environment where every girl can reach her fullest potential, unhindered by societal barriers. Today's celebration is a testament to the achievements of these young women who are setting an example for others to follow.”

Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, Additional District Commissioner and in-charge of Women and Child Development highlighted the community's collective responsibility to protect and support girls. “We all play a crucial role in ensuring that every girl in our community feels safe, supported, and empowered. Through collaboration and collective action, we can create a brighter future for the girls of Cachar,” she expressed, inspiring participants to further the cause of girl child welfare.

Anjali Kumari, Assistant Commissioner and in charge of the District Social Welfare Office, extended a warm welcome, emphasising the district’s dedication to nurturing young girls.



“Today, we celebrate not just achievements but also resilience, strength, and the boundless potential that every young girl possesses,” she added.

Esteemed guests, including Junali Devi, Assistant Commissioner of Cachar; Imdad Barbhuiya, District Program Manager of the Assam Skill Development Mission; and Asim Mazumder, Centre Manager of the Medhavi Foundation under the Pradhan Mantri Kushal Vikas Kendra, were present, underscoring the importance of cross-sector collaboration in empowering girls.

The programme’s highlight was the recognition of young achievers from across Cachar, with awards presented to top performers in the HSLC and H.S. examinations, as well as ‘Jal Doots’ and ‘Jal Mitras’ acknowledged for their dedication to water conservation. Members of the 62 Assam Girls Battalion NCC were also honored for their accomplishments, symbolising the next generation’s potential to drive positive change.

Representatives from the One Stop Centre and Shakti Shadan, a shelter home operated by the Barak Valley Welfare Development Society, also attended, underscoring the strong support network available for girls and women in Cachar.