Ahead of the upcoming by-polls in Assam's Cachar scheduled for November 13, the District Election Officer and District Commissioner of the district, Mridul Yadav issued an official directive ensuring smooth execution of the electoral process.

The Election Commission of India recently announced the polling date, with the counting of votes slated for November 23.

Regarding the same, the District Commissioner, through a follow-up to an earlier order mandated that all employees working in various sectors, including PSUs, state PSUs, banks, educational institutions, and other organisations within the district must not leave the district without prior approval.

The directive aims to ensure the availability of adequate personnel for election-related duties and will remain in force until the completion of the election process.

The order comes into effect immediately, emphasising the importance of the forthcoming by-election and the need for all employees to cooperate in ensuring a seamless and fair voting process in the district.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer also directed all concerned cell in charges to promptly submit the names of officers and staff involved in the election process to ensure the issuance of necessary identity cards and passes for personnel, facilitating smooth election operations.

The Videography, Photography & Pass Cell, located in the LC Branch at Unnayan Bhawan in the District Commissioner's office, Silchar, has been tasked with overseeing the process.

Moreover, officers and staff engaged in election duties will be required to submit their details in advance to ensure timely issuance of these passes, critical for maintaining order and transparency during the election.

Yadav emphasised that the step is vital for the efficient functioning of various election-related activities, further urging all departments to comply swiftly with the instructions.