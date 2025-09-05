Assam: Cachar administration moves to fast-track key infrastructure projects

The Cachar district administration is taking active steps to clear pending issues and accelerate major national infrastructure projects under the Bharat Mala initiative.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav chaired a meeting on September 4 to address land acquisition and other roadblocks affecting multiple packages of the project.

Officials focused on the Silchar-Badarpur-Churaibari Package-1, including land clearance at Srikona, resolving issues within the Defence Estate at Tarapur, and relocating government and private institutions to keep the project on schedule.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Panchgram and Badarpur bypass projects under Packages 2 and 3. Officials examined an additional 3G report aimed at expediting work and discussed specific challenges in the Karaikandi area related to the Badarpur Bypass to prevent delays.

Yadav emphasised the administration’s commitment to supporting these nationally important projects, highlighting efforts to address on-ground issues, strengthen inter-departmental coordination, and promote infrastructure development that will boost connectivity and economic growth in the Barak Valley.

Senior district officials, representatives from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), and other stakeholders attended the meeting. (With inputs from PTI)