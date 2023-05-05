In the midst of the ongoing violence in Manipur, refugees from neighboring areas have sought shelter in Assam's Cachar district, located on the Manipur border. To provide assistance to the refugees, the Cachar administration has arranged for different schools in the Lakhipur sub-division to be used as accommodation centers, including Jorkha Hmar Lower Primary School, Mirpur Lower Primary School, Fulertal Union High School, and K. Bethel Primary School.

On May 5, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha held a press conference at the Lakhipur Sub Division office to brief the media about the facilities being provided to the refugees. Jha said that people from Manipur arrived in Cachar mainly via waterway (river) and by road, driven by fear due to the ongoing violence in the state. The refugees have been provided with ration for two days, and additional supplies will be provided as needed.

Jha also reassured the general public that the situation along the border area is peaceful, and appealed to them not to spread any rumors related to the unrest in neighboring Manipur. Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatto added that security has been beefed up in the neighboring areas of the Cachar-Manipur border, and all measures have been taken to maintain peace and tranquility in the area. He also emphasized that Lakhipur and Cachar have not been affected in any way by the violence in Manipur.

Cachar, one of the three districts in Barak Valley, shares borders with Manipur's Jiribam district. The inter-district border (Jirighat-Jiribam point) is approximately 45 km from Silchar town.