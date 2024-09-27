Cachar's District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav chaired a District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting at the new conference hall of DC'S office.

It was highlighted that district has seen a significant reduction in road accidents this year after DC Yadav presented a detailed analysis of road accident statistics from 2023 and 2024.

The session saw active participation from key officials, including Antara Sen, Additional District Commissioner; Numal Mahatta, APS, Superintendent of Police, Cachar; Subrata Sen, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters); the District Transport Officer (DTO); and Santanu Ghose, District Roll-Out Manager (IRAD). Officers from the Public Works Department (PWD), NHIDCL, among other related departments.

He commended the efforts made so far but urged all departments to intensify their focus on preventive measures to ensure an even lower accident rate in the coming year.

The District Commissioner also stressed the importance of timely repairs of damaged roads, particularly those prone to accidents and directed the PWD and NHIDCL to expedite road maintenance efforts.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for prompt action to ensure the safety of both commuters and pedestrians.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all departments to work cohesively in making Cachar’s roads safer and further reducing the number of accidents across the district.

This initiative by the Cachar administration highlights its dedication to public safety and infrastructure improvement, setting a positive example for other districts in Assam.