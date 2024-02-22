Cachar College principal in Silchar, Siddharth Shankar Nath, has been suspended for allegedly supplying chits to students during board exams.

It is to be noted that during the higher secondary examination, two of his close relatives were given the opportunity to sit in the college's sick room and the principal himself supplied copies to the two.

"Pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding against Dr. Siddhartha Sankar Roth, Principal, Cachar College. Tooth Road, Silchar-788001, regarding malpractice by the Principal, Cachar College, Silchar, during Higher Second, Examination, 2024, on 19/02/24, Dr Siddhartha Sankar Nath, Principal, Cachar College, is hereby placed under suspension," reads the notification from Director of Higher Education," reads the notification.



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Earlier on February 20, two students were caught with chits during the Physics exam on Monday and during interrogation, they revealed that the principal had given them the chits.

According to the additional district commissioner (ADC), Cachar, Antara Sen, two students were caught with chits during the Physics exam on Monday and during interrogation, they revealed that the principal had given them the chits.

“One of them is the nephew of the principal while the other is also a relative. They said the principal sent them answer sheets, but they were not aware that these were illegal,” Sen said.