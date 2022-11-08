With reference to a letter dispatched by the Mizoram DC, the District Commissioner of Cachar, Assam has asked for requisite details of vehicles plying between Mizoram and Cachar while transporting locally grown areca nuts.

“In inviting a reference to the letter quoted above, I would like to inform you that in order to enable the vehicles/trucks carrying areca nuts through the Cachar district, you are requested kindly to provide the following information for taking necessary action from this end: 1. Registration number of all the vehicles carrying areca nuts. 2. Approximate quantity of areca nuts being carried in these vehicles. 3. Time frame of the transport, as in how long the transport of areca nuts will be carried in these vehicles through Cachar District.”

The letter further adds, “Moreover, you are also requested that all the areca nuts loaded vehicles are sealed or preferably the areca nuts should be transported in a closed container. The sealed vehicles will only be opened directly in Guwahati in the presence of Assam Police Officials and your stakeholders.”

The District Commissioner of Cachar has also requested the Mizoram DC to consider the mentioned mechanism only for areca nuts which are locally grown or produced in Mizoram.

It needs mention here that over time, there has been a rise in the number of incidents of inter-state transportation of locally grown areca nuts, which are often even exported across the international border.

The state border police have been successful in cracking down on such illegal smuggling of locally areca nuts and have seized many vehicles carrying areca nuts.