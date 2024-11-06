Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav visited the Jal Jeevan Mission project site in Ambicapur Pt. XI village, Silchar, to review progress on the Rabidaspara Water Supply Scheme. The project, which aims to deliver clean, safe drinking water to 138 local households, underlines the district’s commitment to sustainable water access.

Joined by Assistant Commissioner Anjali Kumari, DC Yadav emphasised the critical need for reliable water quality and urged project teams to maintain high standards.

He also announced a goal to transform the project’s Water User’s Committee (WUC) into a “5-Star Model,” setting an example for efficiency and maintenance across Cachar’s WUCs.

The district administration’s proactive steps aim to bolster public health and ensure long-term water security for the community.