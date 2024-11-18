The District Development Committee (DDC) of Cachar, Assam, led by District Development Commissioner, Norsing Bey, on November 18 held a pivotal meeting aimed at steering the district toward sustainable growth and improved quality of life.

The meeting, which reviewed the progress of ongoing projects and government initiatives, emphasised a collective commitment to timely and efficient execution of development plans.

Bey highlighted the importance of optimising resource utilization, particularly water and other critical resources, to foster sustainable development.

Stressing adherence to project deadlines without compromising quality, he urged officials to accelerate efforts in meeting community needs.

The DDC meeting adopted a community-centric approach, ensuring that developmental projects align with the evolving requirements of the district’s residents. Key discussions centered on enhancing infrastructure, including roadways, public facilities, and connectivity, with a strong focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable practices to build resilience against future challenges.

To uplift governance and improve development metrics, Bey called on departments to intensify efforts and adopt collaborative strategies.

“Cachar's development lies in our hands. With determination and teamwork, we can make transformative changes that will shape a prosperous future for the district,” he stated.

Heads of departments and officials from the Transformation & Development Branch actively participated in the deliberations, reflecting a unified vision for progress. Discussions also explored initiatives to enhance living standards, showcasing the district's commitment to inclusive growth.