The Cachar administration carried out an eviction drive under the administrative block behind Bhaga Bazaar area on November 11.

Notably, the eviction drive was carried out on 14 families for illegally setting up residential complexes in government land.

On behalf of the administration, the Circle Officer of Sonai, Dipankar Nath, Vikas Chettri, and Jatrakant Karmakar were present while the eviction drive was been carried out.

The police force of Dholai police station and a large number of CRPF personnel were also present.

The eviction drive was carried out with the help of two excavators, along with houses of 14 families, destroyed areca nut trees along with coconut trees among others in the around 14 bighas of government land.

It is learnt that a market shed will be built on the said land at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore funded by the World Bank.

On the other hand, family members of the evicted house claim that althought they had proper papers from the development block office in Narsinghpur without any notice the eviction drive was carried out.