In a celebration of Assam's agrarian culture, Cachar District marked Kati Bihu with a series of vibrant events aimed at honoring the farming community while promoting government agricultural initiatives. The festivities, organized by the Agriculture Department across three sub-divisions—Silchar, Sonai, and Lakhipur—featured a blend of cultural programs and awareness campaigns to highlight the district’s commitment to agricultural development.

At the village of Durga Nagar near Udharbond, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav led the celebrations as the chief guest, urging farmers to take advantage of the recently raised Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2300 per quintal for paddy. Yadav announced the establishment of four paddy procurement centers within the district, a move designed to ensure farmers receive fair compensation for their produce. He extended his best wishes to farmers for a prosperous harvesting season, emphasizing the importance of effective crop storage to secure a promising future for agriculture in Cachar.

The event saw attendance from prominent figures such as District Agricultural Officer Dr. A.R. Ahmed, Sub-divisional Agricultural Officer Joynal Abedin, and Cachar Lead Bank Manager Dinesh Gupta, among others. Their presence underscored the district’s collective efforts to support the farming community.

In Sonai’s Mazirgram, the celebrations continued under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Jonali Devi, who hosted programs at the Agriculture Knowledge Center. Devi, alongside Sub-divisional Agricultural Officer Dr. Nikhil Chandra Das and Krishi Vigyan Kendra's Senior Scientist Himanshu Mishra, outlined key agricultural schemes such as the PM Kisan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card, and Nano Urea. The officials aimed to raise awareness about these initiatives, which are designed to boost productivity and sustainable farming practices in the region.

Also read: Kati Bihu: The festival of transition and hope amidst changing seasons

Lakhipur’s festivities, held at the Salamatpur Naamghar, saw Additional District Commissioner Yuvraj Borthakur in attendance, where farmers were honored with traditional "gamosas" for their contributions. The celebrations included a lively Bihu dance competition, creating a festive spirit that resonated with the community. The event was graced by District Agricultural Officer Dr. A.R. Ahmed and SDAO Dr. Rahul Chakraborty, who took the opportunity to inform farmers about government efforts to support their livelihoods.

The Kati Bihu events across all three sub-divisions culminated in traditional rituals, with farmers lighting lamps near tulsi plants and setting "Akash Banti" aglow in their fields as a symbol of hope and prosperity. The cultural programs, featuring traditional Bihu and folk dance performances, brought the community together, creating lasting memories and reinforcing the spirit of the festival.