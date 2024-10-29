The District Commissioner of Cachar, Assam, Mridul Yadav chaired two review meetings in Silchar, focused on enhancing urban infrastructure and expediting rural progress across the district.

Promoting a proactive approach to development, Yadav through the meetings, emphasised coordinated, high-quality, and timely project execution.

In a session held at the Silchar Municipal Board on October 28, DC Yadav assessed ongoing urban projects, recognising the Municipal Board's efforts while urging further coordination to streamline processes.

He highlighted that the successful completion of these initiatives is essential to improving infrastructure and services for Silchar residents.

Additional District Commissioner and Executive Officer of the Silchar Municipal Board, Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, joined key municipal officials in presenting project updates and discussing challenges, with DC Yadav emphasising efficient inter-departmental collaboration to avoid potential delays.

In a second review meeting at the Cachar Zilla Parishad Conference Hall, DC Yadav turned his attention to Panchayat & Rural Development projects, evaluating critical schemes under MGNREGA, PMAY-G, and SBM(G) - ODF Plus Model Villages.

Reaffirming the need for accountability, he stressed that adherence to quality standards and project timelines is vital for impactful rural development.

The session included comprehensive discussions with Cachar’s top administrative leaders, including Chief Executive Officer Pranab Kumar Borah, Block Development Officers, and engineering teams, all of whom were encouraged to prioritise quality and efficiency across all initiatives.